Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Night patrols being added at Santa Maria Town Center Mall

Santa Maria mall sold to new owners
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
KSBY
The road repairs will affect the Santa Maria Town Center Mall
Santa Maria mall sold to new owners
Posted at 1:28 PM, Feb 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-25 16:28:32-05

Night patrols are being added at the Santa Maria Town Center Mall in an effort to enhance security in the area.

The City of Santa Maria says the focus is on the two parking structures and keeping people and vehicles from gathering there when they are closed at night.

The City says the added patrols are in response to a shooting earlier this month that killed a 17-year-old boy. Officials say they also have issues with people driving up to the top of the structures and treating it like a party and hangout area.

Signs have been posted in the structures to alert people to the new measures.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ItsAboutTime_480x360.png