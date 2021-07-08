Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nighttime rehabilitation work to begin at SLO Airport

The runway will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
items.[0].image.alt
SLO Airport
SLO airport .jpg
Posted at 8:01 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 11:01:26-04

Flights won’t be taking off or landing from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport Thursday night.

The airport is starting nighttime rehabilitation work on the primary runway.

It’s taking place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the runway will be closed during that time.

Airport officials say they’ve been preparing for the project for months, adding that airlines and airport tenants have already made adjustments to their schedules.

The $13.5 million project is expected to be complete sometime in early fall.

The airport says most of the work will be done at night.

Related: Grant-funded rehabilitation project to begin at San Luis Obispo airport

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
hometown heroes 300x200 promo.jpg

Nominate Your Hero Today