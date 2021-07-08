Nighttime rehabilitation work to begin at SLO Airport

Flights won’t be taking off or landing from the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport Thursday night.

The airport is starting nighttime rehabilitation work on the primary runway.

It’s taking place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and the runway will be closed during that time.

Airport officials say they’ve been preparing for the project for months, adding that airlines and airport tenants have already made adjustments to their schedules.

The $13.5 million project is expected to be complete sometime in early fall.

The airport says most of the work will be done at night.

Related: Grant-funded rehabilitation project to begin at San Luis Obispo airport

