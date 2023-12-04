Watch Now
Nipomo man arrested in child sex abuse investigation

Posted at 12:30 PM, Dec 04, 2023
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office on Monday announced the arrest of a Nipomo man related to a child sexual abuse investigation.

Elijah Eric Machado, 21, was arrested on Dec. 1 on suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor, oral copulation with a minor, sexual penetration with a minor, and using an underage person for obscene matter.

Sheriff's officials say the two victims in this case are 15-year-old girls. Investigators say the sexual abuse began when they were 14-years-old and continued over several months.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with further information about this case or with knowledge of other potential victims to call the Sheriff's Detective Division at (805) 781-4500.

