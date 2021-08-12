Nipomo man charged with second-degree murder in connection to deadly Avila Beach crash

A Nipomo man was charged with second-degree murder and three additional criminal counts in connection to a deadly crash near Avila Beach Friday.

Patrick McDuffee, 31, is accused of killing Glenn Howard, 72, or Atascadero, and seriously injuring his wife while driving under the influence of drugs.

The charges were announced Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County Superior Court. In addition to the murder charge, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney's Office also charged McDuffee with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of a drug causing injury and driving with a suspended license.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash on San Luis Bay Dr. at Apple Orchard Lane around 3 p.m. Friday.

According to a CHP report, McDuffee was driving a Ford F-250 truck southbound on San Luis Bay Dr. approaching Avila Beach Dr. when witnesses reported seeing him crossing into ongoing traffic.

Officers said the front end of McDuffee's truck collided with Howard's Mercedes van going northbound on San Luis Bay Dr. just north of Avila Beach Dr.

The CHP said an investigation found that McDuffee was driving while under the influence of drugs. The complaint does not specify which drugs were reportedly ingested. He was arrested and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for murder.

McDuffee did not enter a plea in court Wednesday. Arraignment is scheduled for Aug. 30.

According to jail logs, as of Wednesday McDuffee remains in custody and is being held without bail.