Nipomo man facing attempted murder charges following Santa Maria shooting

The suspect in an attempted murder investigation out of Santa Maria from earlier this year is now behind bars.

Santa Maria police say Manuel Armando Sanchez, 22, of Nipomo was taken into custody over the weekend in San Luis Obispo County and during the booking process, authorities discovered he had an outstanding warrant.

The warrant was related to the Jan. 19 shooting of a man that happened around 11:30 p.m. in the area of W. Colebrook and N. Barrington.

Police have not released updated information on the victim’s condition aside from saying he was hospitalized for treatment.

Following the shooting, police say Sanchez was identified as the suspect and the arrest warrant issued.

Jail logs show he is currently in custody in San Luis Obispo County being held on $670,000 bail for multiple felony charges, which include attempted murder.