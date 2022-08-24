Nipomo man pleads not guilty in death of bicyclist near Arroyo Grande

A man authorities say hit a bicyclist near Arroyo Grande earlier this year and then took off has pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against him, officials say.

Dylan Lammers of Nipomo was charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, driving while unlicensed and leaving the scene of an accident, which is a felony, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

CHP says the night of May 12, Lammers was driving southbound on Los Berros Road, south of El Campo Road, when he did not see a bicyclist on the side of the road.

Officers say he left the scene after hitting the back of the bicycle and later called authorities to report the collision.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office reportedly responded to the scene and found the 19-year-old bicyclist’s body.

He was identified as Joshua Thomas Edward McFarland, 19, of Nipomo.

Lammers was later arrested at his home.

His attorney, Patrick Fisher, tells KSBY that his client has received a showing of support from all reaches of the community, adding that, from what they’ve seen so far, “the only explanation is that this is a terrible accident.”

Fisher says they are still gathering more information from law enforcement.

Lammers is due back in court Oct. 4.