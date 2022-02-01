Nipomo skate park construction underway

The Nipomo skate park is expected to open a little less than a year from now, which means late 2022 or early 2023.

The project started back in 2012 and now San Luis Obispo County is building the park on Tefft Street, behind the Nipomo Public Library.

“It's going to be about a 10,000 square foot skate park. And it's going to have plaza and bold design, so a lot of features, plus it's a new entrance road to the park parking lot and fully accessible restroom," said

Nick Franco, San Luis Obispo County Parks director.

According to Franco, the location gives good visibility for parents, for neighbors to keep a good eye on goings on, and the road helps to muffle the noise.

He said of the community, “They're concerned about too many kids, noise or vandalism or partying or whatever it is.”

The County is also building a sidewalk that leads into the new entrance road along Tefft Street.

The project will cost around $3 million with the park itself costing around $2.6 million.

“It increased quite a bit, so it was almost double the original estimate,” Franco said of the initial budget. He went on to explain that construction prices went up, as did the price of concrete.

The bulk of the funding comes from public facility fees and grants from California State Parks.

