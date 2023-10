More than 2,200 people were without power in the Pismo Beach and Lopez Lake areas Thursday.

According to PG&E, the outage began around 2:30 p.m. and stretched from Pismo Beach across highways 101, 227 and inland past Lopez Lake.

As of 3:26 p.m., 2,282 customers were reportedly impacted and a cause had not yet been determined.

Power was expected to be restored by 6 p.m.