Noble and Lennon, our Pets of the Week, are excited to find their forever homes

There are lots of pets waiting for their forever homes across the central coast, and today we are introducing you to two of them! First up is Noble, a resident of Woods Humane Society since april, who is looking for his forever home!

He was transferred from the county shelter when they had several huskies in residence. He is six years old, almost 80 pounds, and has a big personality. He loves to play, cuddle, and lay in front of an A/C unit on hot days, plus he is fee-waived!

Click here for more information and adoption details for Noble!

Next up is Lennon, who arrived at Woods Humane Society just last week! The team received a request to help an abandoned 4-month-old puppy who had just endured a rough ear crop. Woods stepped in, got him all checked out, and now he is ready to show a family his sweet personality. He loves to play, learn new things, and cuddle!

Click here for more information and adoption details for Lennon!