Flights to San Diego taking off next week out of Santa Barbara

The addition of new flights at the Santa Barbara Airport continues.

The airport has announced that starting June 17, flights will begin taking off between Santa Barbara and San Diego.

The Alaska Airlines flights are approximately one hour.

“We are honored that Alaska Airlines has chosen SBA for this new route to San Diego and we are reassured summertime travel to southern California just got easier with this new direct service,” said Airport Director Henry Thompson in a press release. “This new flight will offer a quick trip to sunny San Diego for families and those needing to travel for business.”

The Embraer 175 can hold up to 74 passengers.

The daily flights will depart San Diego at 4:30 p.m. and arrive in Santa Barbara at 5:35 p.m. They’ll then head back to San Diego, leaving Santa Barbara at 6:15 p.m. and arriving in San Diego at 7:17 p.m.

Alaska Airlines flights out of San Luis Obispo to San Diego and Portland will also begin June 17.