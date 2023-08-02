Nordstrom Rack sets October opening date for San Luis Obispo store

Nordstrom Rack is scheduled to open in San Luis Obispo on Thursday, October 26.

The 24,000-square-foot store is currently under construction in the SLO Promenade shopping center off Madonna Rd.

It will be located between the former Bed Bath & Beyond store and Cost Plus World Market.

According to the Nordstrom Rack website, the store will celebrate its opening day starting at 8 a.m. with treats and other entertainment. The first 500 customers will receive a free tote bag, and shoppers can enter to win a $1,000 Nordstrom Rack gift card.

The doors will officially open at 9 a.m.

The store is also reportedly planning a special event from 12-5 p.m. on Friday, October 27, with music, giveaways and other surprises.

Nordstrom Rack first announced its planned San Luis Obispo location last November.