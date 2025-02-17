‘Not My President Day’ protests held in cities across Central Coast

Hundreds of people across the Central Coast protested against the Trump administration on Monday at “Not My President Day” rallies.

Protests were held in Paso Robles, Los Osos, San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande and Santa Barbara, as well as in cities across the country.

The demonstrations in San Luis Obispo County were organized by the Indivisible Rapid Response Team SLO County.

Organizers say recent actions by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk, the head of the newly created Department of Government Efficiency, are an “unlawful take-over” of the U.S. government. They encouraged people to join the protest to “Stop the Coup” at noon on President’s Day.

KSBY Protesters gathered at the corner of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin in San Luis Obispo on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, to denounce recent actions by President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

In San Luis Obispo, protesters held up signs reading "Democracy Not Oligarchy" and "Don't Believe the Lies!" They gathered at the corner of Los Osos Valley Road and Calle Joaquin and also lined the Highway 101 overpass. Traffic was backed up through the area.

The protest in Santa Barbara was organized by the Women's March of Santa Barbara and the 50501 Movement Coalition. Demonstrators gathered on the steps of the Santa Barara County Administration Building. They said they want to see more accountability and transparency from the Trump Administration and called for an end to what they describe as executive overreach.