NRC: People may file hearing requests for Diablo Canyon license renewal application

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission announced Tuesday it is accepting requests for a hearing on Pacific Gas and Electric Company's (PG&E) application to renew the operating licenses for Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant in Avila Beach.

Anyone "whose interest may be affected" by the operating license renewal can "file a request for a hearing and petition for leave to intervene" by March 4, 2024, according to the NRC.

The operating licenses for the nuclear power plant’s two units were scheduled to expire in 2024 and 2025. But PG&E has applied to renew its operating licenses for up to 20 more years after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a state bill that would allow extended operations at Diablo Canyon until 2030.

While the renewal application is under review, PG&E has been granted the exemption to continue operating the power plant until the review is complete.

Instructions for filing hearing requests can be found here.