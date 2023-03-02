PG&E gets approval to keep nuclear power plant running during license review

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) says Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) can continue to operate the Diablo Canyon Power Plant past the plant's current licenses while its License Renewal Application is under review.

PG&E had planned to decommission the nuclear power plant when the licenses for its two units expire in 2024 and 2025.

But last year, amid concerns over possible blackouts as the State of California transitions to more renewable sources of energy, state lawmakers passed Senate Bill 846, which sought to extend operations at the power plant for another five years.

The NRC must renew the power plant's licenses in order for it to keep running, however, a process that usually takes two or more years.

In October, PG&E asked the NRC to resume consideration of an application it initially submitted in 2009 but later withdrew after the company decided to close the plant. The NRC denied that request.

PG&E says it intends to submit a new License Renewal Application by the end of this year.

"We are pleased the NRC approved our exemption request. Aligned with Senate Bill 846, PG&E will continue on the path to extend our operations beyond 2025 to improve statewide electric system reliability and reduce greenhouse gas emissions as additional renewable energy and carbon-free resources come online," said Paula Gerfen, PG&E's Senior Vice President and Chief Nuclear Officer.