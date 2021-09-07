Numerous visitors spend Labor Day in Morro Bay

The City of Morro Bay was a primary destination for travelers over Labor Day Weekend.

While travelers made their way out to Morro Bay, the beaches remained relatively tame on Labor Day.

“I finally had some time off from my own job and we’ve been basically stuck at home for so long now, so we were getting ready to go beachside. There was definitely more than six feet apart,” said Fresno resident, Flavio Llamas.

Tourists, locals, business owners, and even fire evacuees from outside of Morro Bay met up for the Labor Day Art in the Park event.

“We were actually evacuated from the fires in South Lake Tahoe, and we were not able to go back home but we’re so glad to be here in gorgeous Morro Bay, ” said Arivka Jewelry Owner, Aimee Rivka.

“We had planned to be here for Art in the Park and are especially grateful it’s happening this weekend after not being able to go home,” said Arivka Jewelry Owner, Matt Wolfe.

“I was here for a couple of years, COVID hit nothing happened, they’re back showing, and I’m here. It’s a great show,” said Water Plus Ink Owner Kim Winberry.

Nipomo residents Joan and John Young were among the many to attend the art show.

“We’ve been to art shows all of our lives and there’s just nothing that compares with this, it’s just beautiful stuff," said Joan Young.

“The variety of art, there are things we haven’t seen, the quality,” said John Young.

Locals and visitors say the time off of work spent in Morro Bay was well worth spending their day off.

“The weather is so nice, the people are nice, I’m just enjoying myself,” said Winberry.

“Everybody is so friendly, and they added avocado to our sandwich, I don’t think we got charged, it’s the extra little things,” said Joan Young.

The Morro Bay Art in the Park takes place on July 4th, Memorial Day, and on Labor Day.