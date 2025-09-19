Oceano man arrested for felony homicide after fatal stabbing in Arroyo Grande

A man is behind bars for felony homicide after allegedly breaking into an Arroyo Grande home and stabbing two people, according to the Arroyo Grande Police Department (AGPD).

At around 11:47 p.m. on Thursday, authorities say officers responded to a 911 call from two residents reporting that a subject had entered their home on the 600 block of Victoria Way and stabbed both of them.

When officers arrived at the home, they reportedly found the two adult victims— a husband and a wife— suffering from stab wounds.

AGPD says officers rendered first aid with the assistance of the Five Cities Fire Department and SLO Ambulance.

According to authorities, both victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment, where the female victim later died from her injuries.

Through a preliminary investigation, police identified the suspect as 35-year-old Oceano resident Fritz Schnoor.

Officers from AGPD, the Pismo Beach Police Department, and the SLO County Sheriff’s Office located and apprehended Schnoor near the home.

Police report that he was arrested without incident within 20 minutes of their arrival.

Based on the investigation, AGPD determined that Schnoor acted alone in committing the assault.

AGPD Chief of Police David Culver told KSBY that the suspect is known to AGPD, adding that authorities have had “multiple contacts” with him and have had past calls where his mental health was a factor.

There is no indication that any additional suspects were involved, and there is no known threat to public safety, according to the agency.

Chief Culver told KSBY that the Schnoor and the victims knew each other, and that there were previous "issues" between the suspect and the couple.

The official added that there was a significant amount of time when the victims and the suspect lived close to one another.

Schnoor was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail for felony charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and burglary.

He is reportedly being held without bail.

As the investigation continues, Chief Culver told KSBY that the agency's priority is to determine the suspect's motive for committing the crime.

AGPD is encouraging anyone with any video or information regarding the investigation to contact the Investigations Bureau by calling (805) 473-5127, emailing tramirez@arroyogrande.org, or emailing jburns@arroyogrande.org.