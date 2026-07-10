OEA Theatrical brings Lionel Bart's 'Oliver!' to San Luis Obispo

A Central Coast theater company is preparing to take the stage with a large-scale musical production of Lionel Bart's 'Oliver!" opening this weekend in San Luis Obispo.

OEA Theatrical says the show features more than 50 performers, ranging in age from 8 to adult.

Organizers say the production will feature high-quality sets, costumes, lighting, and choreography.

The company is known for producing professional-level musical theater productions and educational performance opportunities for local artists.

The show runs for three performances only — July 10 and 11 at 7 p.m., and July 12 at 1 p.m. at the Performing Arts Center.

For information about the performances, click here.