Officer-involved shooting investigation ongoing near Lompoc

Detectives are remaining fairly tight-lipped about an officer-involved shooting investigation near Lompoc.

The sheriff's office says it's still investigating what took place leading up to the shooting but say shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol issued a "be on the lookout" for a vehicle that had been involved in multiple crashes on the 4000 block of Stardust Road in Vandenberg Village.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's deputies responded to assist CHP and officials say two deputies spotted the vehicle along the 600 block of Mercury Avenue and contacted the suspect around 1:51 p.m. near a recreation building in the Providence Landing area.

The deputies then reportedly shot the suspect in the upper torso area. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

The deputies, whose names have not been released, were not hurt. The sheriff's office has not said what prompted the officers to shoot or whether the suspect was armed.

People in the area were told to shelter in place and nearby Maple High School was locked down until the area was deemed safe.

The collisions officials say the suspect was involved in will be invested by CHP while sheriff's detectives will be looking into what transpired between the deputies and suspect. The sheriff's office says an administrative review of the incident will also take place.

