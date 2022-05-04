Watch
Officials identify 44-year-old man killed in Santa Maria crash

Posted at 12:41 PM, May 04, 2022
The Santa Barbara County Coroner's Bureau has identified the man killed in a crash in Santa Maria on Monday.

Alberto Gonzalez-Lopez, 44, of Santa Maria died in a two-vehicle crash that occurred when the sedan he was in collided with a semi truck.

The crash happened around 6:35 a.m. on May 2 near E. Betteravia Rd. and Philbric Rd.

The semi truck driver and another person inside the sedan sustained non life-threatening injuries.

Officials have not shared any additional details about the investigation.

