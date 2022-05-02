One dead in semi-truck crash in Santa Maria Valley

Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to reports of a fatal crash Monday morning.

The crash happened at around 6:35 a.m. near East Betteravia Road and Philbric Road in the Santa Maria Valley.

Santa Barbara County Fire officials confirm one person died in the two-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck versus a sedan.

Fire officials say the driver of the semi-truck suffered minor injuries, one person in the sedan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and another person in the sedan died.

First responders remain on scene working to clean a fuel leak and wires that were knocked down during the crash.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.