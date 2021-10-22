Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Officials identify two killed in fiery on-ramp crash

items.[0].image.alt
KSBY
Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office
Posted at 3:37 PM, Oct 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-22 18:37:38-04

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau has released the names of man and woman killed in a crash on Wednesday.

Oscar Moreno, 29, and Jessica Honor, 34, were killed in the crash. Moreno was driving, and Honor was in the passenger seat, according to the accident report.
crash on Wednesday.

The crash happened on the southbound Garden St. on-ramp in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The car crossed through an intersection before hitting a concrete wall, flipping and catching fire.

Santa Barbara CHP is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MicrosoftTeams-image (3).png