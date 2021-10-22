Officials identify two killed in fiery on-ramp crash

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Coroner's Bureau has released the names of man and woman killed in a crash on Wednesday.

Oscar Moreno, 29, and Jessica Honor, 34, were killed in the crash. Moreno was driving, and Honor was in the passenger seat, according to the accident report.

The crash happened on the southbound Garden St. on-ramp in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, Oct. 20. The car crossed through an intersection before hitting a concrete wall, flipping and catching fire.

Santa Barbara CHP is investigating the crash.