Officials identify woman hit, killed along Hwy 101 in Nipomo

A woman was hit and killed by a vehicle while she was walking across the highway in Nipomo Saturday evening.

Officials say the woman was Amanda E. Figueroa, 30, of Santa Maria.

Figueroa was struck by a car in the northbound lanes of Hwy 101, south of Tefft St., in Nipomo.

The driver of the car that hit her said he was heading north along the highway behind another vehicle when it suddenly swerved. The driver then saw a pedestrian right in front of his car and was unable to turn away in time.

The right front of his vehicle struck Figueroa, and she was declared dead after the crash.

The driver of the car was not arrested.