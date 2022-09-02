Ojai motorcyclist killed in Santa Barbara crash identified

Authorities have identified the motorcyclist killed in a crash on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara Wednesday morning as Joshua Latham, 31, of Ojai.

The crash happened around 10 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway just south of Salinas Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers say Latham was weaving in and out of traffic at high speed when he crashed into the back of a Honda CRV, ejecting Latham from his motorcycle onto the road.

He pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the CRV was not injured.

The crash prompted the closure of one lane of the highway for about two hours.

The crash remains under investigation.