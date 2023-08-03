Old Spanish Days Fiesta begins in Santa Barbara

The first day of the Old Spanish Days Fiesta was Wednesday — the latest iteration of a community event that has been celebrated for nearly 100 years.

The five-day event runs Aug. 2 through Aug. 6.

"It's just family, fun, friendly,” said Angelique Davis, the division chief of external relations for the Old Spanish Days fiesta. It's traditional for everyone just to come out and have a good time."

The Mercado de la Guerra, one of the markets featured at the fiesta, is one of its oldest traditions, starting in 1930 in front of city hall.

Flamenco dancers took to the stage to get the fiesta started.

"Dancing is really fun. It's like a very lively experience,” said Juliana Griffin, one of the Flamenco dancers. It's nerve-wracking at times. But if you just focus on your dance and how much you enjoy dancing and you don't pay much attention to the crowd anymore, you just smile and dance away."

"La Fiesta Pequeña," a program including traditional music and dance, took place at 8 p.m. at the Old Mission Santa Barbara.

There are vendors for the whole family, too — food, clothing, jewelry and more.

