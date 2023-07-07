Watch Now
Old Town Lompoc markets resulting in lane closure on Highway 246

KSBY
The Lompoc Public Library is inviting the community to participate in the annual Summer Reading Challenge.
City
Posted at 4:19 PM, Jul 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-07 19:19:52-04

There will be a lane closure on Highway 246 in Lompoc on Fridays and Saturdays each week until November as community market events start back up, Caltrans announced.

The left turn lane on Highway 246 (Ocean Avenue) will be closed at Highway 1 (H Street) from 12 to 9 p.m.

Electronic message boards will be present to alert motorists to closures and alternate routes, Caltrans said.

The Lompoc Old Town Market, organized by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, is held on Friday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. July 7 through August 11.

The Lompoc Outdoor Community Market runs on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
