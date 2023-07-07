Old Town Lompoc markets resulting in lane closure on Highway 246

There will be a lane closure on Highway 246 in Lompoc on Fridays and Saturdays each week until November as community market events start back up, Caltrans announced.

The left turn lane on Highway 246 (Ocean Avenue) will be closed at Highway 1 (H Street) from 12 to 9 p.m.

Electronic message boards will be present to alert motorists to closures and alternate routes, Caltrans said.

The Lompoc Old Town Market, organized by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, is held on Friday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. July 7 through August 11.

The Lompoc Outdoor Community Market runs on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.