This weekend is full of car shows both in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

On Saturday, the West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals show brought fans out to Santa Maria's Fairpark.

"It's amazing. It's the work that these guys have put in and the money. Yeah, it's crazy how much these guys put into it and yet you've got units like this one right here that are just pristine. They're perfect," said Orcutt residents, Mark and Pepper.

On Sunday community members can get another chance to meet "Chips" TV show star Erik Estrada from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Spectators can check out the cars starting at 9 a.m.