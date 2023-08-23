One arrested, one cited at SLOPD DUI checkpoint

At the DUI checkpoint held by SLOPD on August 18, one driver was arrested for DUI and one driver was cited for not having a driver’s license.

No other arrests were made.

A total of 315 vehicles came through the checkpoint between 8 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. at Marsh Street and Osos Street.

The checkpoint location was determined by a history of crashes and DUI arrests in the area.

According to a press release published by the City of San Luis Obispo, “The primary purpose of checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by deterring drivers from driving impaired. The San Luis Obispo Police Department is committed to keeping the public safe when they are traveling.”

The checkpoint was funded through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

