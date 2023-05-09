One local organization is striving to stand up against Asian American and Pacific-Islander hate

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander heritage month, often referred to as AAPI.

Although it’s a time of celebration it’s also a community that has faced many adversities.

Hate crimes in California have reached the highest levels since 2001— jumping almost 33% from 2020 to 2021 according to the Governor’s office.

Last week Gov. Newsom announced a new statewide hotline and website called CA vs. Hate, to report hate acts in California.

“I usually don't support Gavin Newsom, but I think it's a great idea. I think it's a good resource to have in SLO County and everywhere, honestly," said SLO County resident, Stephanie Castro.

“It's great for, you know, outreach to make things like that apparent to, officials that need to know about it," said San Luis Obispo resident, Shehan Moonesinghe.

In a national report from "Stop AAPI Hate," from March 19, 2020, to December 31, 2021, a total of 10,905 hate incidents against Asian American and Pacific Islander persons were reported. Four thousand, six hundred and thirty-two (4,632) occurred in 2020 and 6,273 occurred in 2021.

One local organization is striving to stand up against AAPI hate.

“The hate incidents, the small microaggressions, anything from microaggressions to physical attacks. Anything within that range. None of those are recorded. and there's no way to kind of gauge the climate of this county," said Mia Shin, AAPI SLO co-founder.

Mia Shin knew there was an urgent need for a way to report hate incidents in San Luis Obispo County which led her to contact the organization "Stop AAPI Hate".

“I asked if we could template the questions that they have so that we can kind of collaborate together and if there’s information gathered here that we can share that with them, share the data with them," added Shin.

It was more than just launching an online tool.

“Sometimes speaking out about our experiences could be gaslit or undermined. So this hate form does give us the opportunity to validate those experiences," said Kaela Lee, AAPI SLO co-founder.

“We ask, for instance, was it a shunning of some sort? Was it a comment that was made? Was it a physical act? Were you spat upon? There are many details where we don't just want to ask, okay, what happened?" explained Shin.

The hate incident form includes multiple questions where the user can choose to stay anonymous or be contacted.

“I really do want San Luis Obispo County to be a welcoming space where everyone feels like they belong and they can feel safe," said Shin.

AAPI SLO told KSBY they are also all about celebrating their culture and empowering one another.

On May 13 they will be having a festival here at the SLO Public Market that will include live entertainment food vendors and much more.

If you or someone you know needs to report a hate incident it can be done through this website.