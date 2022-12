Grover Beach Police and other agencies are responding to reports of a fatal train crash in Grover Beach Tuesday.

The crash happened at 2:39 p.m. along Highway 101 and South Dolliver Street, near the Monarch Butterfly Grove.

Law enforcement agencies are on scene investigating the collision. Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed while walking on the tracks.

KSBY has a crew on scene working to gather more details. This story will be updated when new information becomes available.