Around 2:27 P.M. Santa Barbara Police Departed responded to a shooting that occurred near the restrooms at Pershing Park in Santa Barbara.

Upon arrival, officers found someone who was shot with a BB gun.

Police said a suspect shot the victim multiple times in the face with a pellet gun. The person suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

According to police, the suspect was arrested and remains in custody.

The weapon was recovered, and the scene is clear.