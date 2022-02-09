Watch
One person is displaced after structure fire in New Cuyama

<b>Daniel Bertucelli</b>
Posted at 7:53 AM, Feb 09, 2022
One person is displaced after a structure fire this morning in New Cuyama.

The fire - reported around 3:45 am Wednesday morning - broke out on the 4800 block of Morales street.

Three engines responded to the scene.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one room.

No injuries are reported.

The cause is under investigation.

