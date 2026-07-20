One person killed in rollover crash on Adelaida Road

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Adelaida Road west of Paso Robles on Monday afternoon.

The California Highway Patrol reported a rollover crash off the roadway shortly before 2:40 p.m.

The road was closed between Hidden Mountain Road and Stag's Leap Way while crews worked to remove the wrecked vehicle. CHP says the road is expected to reopen at around 6 p.m.

The victim of the crash has not yet been identified.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new information as it becomes available.