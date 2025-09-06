One person killed, two injured in crash near Buellton

One person is dead and two people are injured after a crash on Highway 246 near Buellton on Friday evening.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the two-vehicle crash was first reported at 6:54 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 246 and Domingos Road.

Officials say the adult male driver of one vehicle was transported by ground ambulance to Marian Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the agency.

The solo male driver of the second vehicle was reportedly transported by ground ambulance to Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital with minor injuries.

Fire officials say one lane of Highway 246 remains open.

The California Highway Patrol is looking into the cause of the crash.