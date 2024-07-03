One-way traffic on Highway 154 as roadwork continues

The road closure between San Antonio Road and Painted Cave Road on Highway 154 is anticipated to end on July 4.

A temporary signal will direct one-way reversing traffic, providing public access to the route.

This section of Highway 154 was shut down on June 22 after landslide activity resulted in major roadway cracking across all traffic lanes.

The damage occurred in an area where roadwork was already underway due to winter storms this past season.

In response, Caltrans started a drilling operation meant to stop surface movement and prevent additional pavement cracking. Vertical dowels have been inserted up to 40 feet below the highway.

Caltrans also installed inclinometers into the slope where the landslide occurred to monitor sub-surface movement.

So far their efforts have been effective, and Caltrans continues to repair the damage as they insert horizontal dowels below the road.

The temporary stoplight will allow for one-way traffic, but delays are still to be expected.

The recommended detours are US 101 and State Route 246. Caltrans Quickmap is a helpful resource for learning about expected delays and alternate routes.

The exact time of reopening remains unknown because approval from Caltrans field engineers is currently pending, but it is expected to take place sometime on July 4.

After the drilling project has been completed, Caltrans will have a more accurate idea of when Highway 154 will fully reopen for two-way traffic.