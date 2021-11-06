Ongoing debate continues over Daylight Saving Time as it comes time to change clocks once again

Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend, meaning we turn back our clocks one hour when the clock strikes 2 a.m. on Sunday.

It's been 3 years since California voters gave state lawmakers the power to get rid of the time change, but we’re still waiting for a two-thirds vote in the state legislature and permission from the federal government.

Some residents say eliminating the time change completely would be the answer.

“I think getting an hour extra at night is cool, but you know, come spring we lose an hour. I’m tired and groggy. I think it’s time they get rid of it once and for all, " said Carson Opheim, San Luis Obispo resident.

Other residents say losing an hour of sunlight affects their everyday personal life.

“For women’s safety, for anyone’s safety, I feel like it’s dangerous at night like when you get out of work it's really dark and sketchy. So, I personally don’t like it," said Saray Gamboa.

It's not only adults who have to adjust to a new schedule. Children are affected by the time change as well.

Pediatrician at Tenet Health Central Coast Doctor Rene Bravo, says it affects families with small children the most.

“It is a notoriously rough time because children’s schedules are pretty set and then to disturb it every 6 months in terms of sleeping times makes a big difference," Dr. Bravo said.

For now, California will continue to change the clocks twice a year until the federal government approves a permanent switch.

The only states that do not take part in daylight saving time are Hawaii and Arizona. They are on permanent standard time.