Oprah Winfrey will speak to UCSB graduating class

Joel C Ryan/Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
FILE - In this March 13, 2018, file photo, Oprah Winfrey arrives at the premiere of "A Wrinkle In Time" on March 13, 2018, in London. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Posted at 12:38 PM, Apr 27, 2021
Media mogul and Montecito resident Oprah Winfrey is set to deliver the UC Santa Barbara commencement speech this year during a virtual graduation celebration.

The event will be on Saturday, June 12, to congratulate the 2021 graduating class.

Personalized graduation slides for individual students will be included during the online presentation.

Alumni who missed out on a ceremony in 2020 due to COVID-19 are welcomed to participate as well.

UCSB will also be hosting a Grad Walk on June 7 in person and on campus where students can walk across the stage to receive their diploma.

A live stream will be available for both events.

