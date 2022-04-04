Orcutt pizza shop still open following recent break-in

Part of an Orcutt pizza shop is boarded up following a recent break-in.

Ricky’s House of Pizza on the 4800 block of S. Bradley Road says someone broke into the business by breaking the glass on the front door sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.

While the owner says not much money was taken, the business is having to pay for repairs to the door.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office has not released information on the incident, but the owner says they have surveillance of a possible suspect.

Ricky’s opened a little later than normal on Saturday because of the incident but said on social media that "A little break in isn’t going to stop us."

