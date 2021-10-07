Orcutt Road lane closure planned for Friday

Orcutt Road near Tank Farm Road will be reduced to one lane Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for construction on the Tank Farm/Orcutt Roundabout.

Bicyclists and drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes if possible.

The closure affects both the northern and eastern areas of Orcutt Road that intersect with Tank Farm Road.

Two-way traffic will be retained by flagging one direction at a time through this work zone.

Tank Farm Road continues to be closed from Wavertree Street to Orcutt Road.

The Orcutt/Tank Farm roundabout construction is part of the San Luis Obispo "roundabouts first" policy that was adopted in 2014.

This comes after the U.S Department of Transportation revealed roundabouts are substantially safer and beneficial compared to other types of intersections because they reduce vehicle speeds through the intersection and eliminate the types of dangerous collisions that most often lead to serious injury or death.

Construction of the roundabout is expected to continue through April of 2022.

For more information about the Orcutt/Tank Farm Roundabout Project, including ongoing updates and educational resources about roundabouts, visit www.slocity.org/roundabouts [lnks.gd].