Our Pet of the Week, Bear, is a sweet shepherd looking for his forever home

Every week we feature an available animal from an area shelter. This week it is Bear's turn in the spotlight!

This 85 pound German Shepherd Doberman Pinscher mix has been at the shelter for a long time waiting to find his forever home.

He is about to turn three and loves to learn tricks and loves a job to set his mind to.

We will do best in an active household with lots of adventures.

Head to the Woods Humane Society off of Oklahoma Ave in San Luis Obispo from Noon to 4 p.m. to meet this sweet boy.

For full details on Bear check out this link!