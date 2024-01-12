Our Pet of the Week, Cleopatra is looking for a home where she can be 'queen'

Every Friday, we feature an adoptable animal from the Woods Humane Society shelter in San Luis Obispo. This week, it is time to introduce Cleopatra!

She is just over five months old and made her way to Woods recently, joining several other pups of similar age at the shelter.

This border collie mix is smart and very sweet plus she is still growing. She is likely to get a lot bigger and be an active friend to any family on the Central Coast! She will be available at noon Friday at the Woods Humane Society shelter off Oklahoma avenue in San Luis Obispo.

Click here for more information on her!

Now turning to an adorable update. Willow,our pet of the week from December 29th Has been adopted by a member of the San Luis Obispo Police Department. She is settling in fast and even has already tried her paws at a dispatch shift!