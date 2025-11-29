Our Pet of the Week "Judge" is looking for his forever home

Every week we feature an available animal, this week it is Judge's turn in the spotlight!

He is an eight year old American Staffy mix who loved to snooze the day away, go on an adventure, or learn new tricks.

He has been staying with a foster family for two months where he quickly charmed his way into the family. He is good on a leash, loves to be around people, and is fee waived through November.

You can head to the Woods Humane Society Shelter off of Oklahoma Avenue in San Luis Obispo to meet this sweet boy!

