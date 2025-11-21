Our Pets of the Week, Paco and Pepsi, are looking for their forever homes

Every week, we feature available pets from San Luis Obispo County shelters. This week, we have two sweet dogs who would do great in Central Coast homes.

First up is a sweet senior chihuahua from Woods Humane Society.

This is Paco. At seven years old and just nine pounds, he is a perfect pet for someone who wants a loyal companion who is already crate trained and good with other animals. He loves being held and learning new tricks. He is fee waived through the month of November for Senior Pet Month.

You can find information on him at this link!

Turning our attention just down the road to the San Luis Obispo County Animal Services Shelter. This is Pepsi, a darling one-year-old pit-mix who had a bit of a rough start to life.

He was found as a stray in Paso Robles with a severe bend and limp in his front leg from a break that hadn't healed properly. The shelter made the tough decision to amputate his leg. He has made a smooth recovery and is ready to find his forever home! He loves people and enjoys any adventure.

You can find more information on him at this link!