Ousted board member running for re-election in Paso Robles

One of two candidates on the ballot in an upcoming special election in Paso Robles is the previous board member hoping to reclaim his seat.

The April 18 special election for a Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees position comes after board member Kenneth Enney was removed from office late last year following a successful petition to do so.

The petition stemmed from social media posts made in a Facebook group that organizers say were exclusionary toward members of the LGBTQ community.

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office says Enney submitted his paperwork just days before the Jan. 20 deadline. He will be facing off against Angela Hollander.

Officials with the County of San Luis Obispo say the special election will cost the Paso Robles Unified School District almost $500,000.