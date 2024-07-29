Over 250 people 'Stride with the Tide' in Pismo Beach

This past weekend over 250 people met at the Pismo Beach pier for a 5K race along the shore.

Both runners and walkers were invited to take part in the event, titled "Stride with the Tide."

It was put on by the City of Pismo Beach and the San Luis Distance Club.

"Stride with the Tide" took place on Saturday, July 27.

Despite the cloudy conditions, participants like Debbie Dorney say they had a great time.

"This is such a fun race. It's on the beach. The weather's always a little bit cloudy. It's nice and cool—perfect for running. And all my friends are here because my running club puts it on, and so we all enjoy seeing each other once a year here. It's just fun."