Overnight bridge work to result in Hwy 101 lane closures

Posted at 2:43 PM, Sep 24, 2023
A bridge project at four locations on Highway 101 that will result in overnight lane closures begins Monday, Sept. 25.

The bridge work is scheduled to take place at the following locations:

  • Northbound 101 near Bradley, just north of the Camp Roberts Rest Area
  • North and Southbound 101 at Traffic Way in Atascadero
  • Southbound 101 at the Santa Margarita exit
  • North and Southbound 101 just north of Santa Maria and the junction of Hwy 166

One lane of Hwy 101 will be closed to accommodate this bridge work at the above locations.
Overnight work will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. on a Sunday through Thursday schedule. Once lane closures are picked up Friday at 7 a.m., there will be no work until Sunday night.

Crews will work from north to south on the bridges and may work at different bridges simultaneously.

This $1.4 million project is expected to be completed by Dec. 29.

