Drivers will encounter overnight lane closures in both directions on Highway 166 at Miller Street starting on Sunday night at 8 P.M.

Caltrans will be improving signals and lighting at the intersection.

The overnight closures will continue through 6 A.M. on Friday Nov. 19, 2021.

The project Caltrans, Lee Wilson Electric of Arroyo Grande is the contractor for the $522,000 project, which is expected to be completed by January 2022.