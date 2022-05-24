Overnight closure of SB Hwy 101 to impact drivers near Los Alamos

A heads up to anyone heading south on Highway 101 Tuesday night.

Part of the highway south of Santa Maria will be closed.

Bridge reconstruction work is taking place along the highway where is connect to State Route 135 in Los Alamos.

Drivers between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday are being told to expect delays of up to 15 minutes as workers install bridge girders in the area.

Drivers will be detoured off the highway and directed to the nearest southbound onramp.

“A $10 million rehabilitation, complete rehabilitation of the bridge on u.s. 101 north and southbound in los alamos."

"We'll just route cars right back off and right back on, but it's actually replacement of major infrastructure of the girders at the location and so we need to take traffic off temporarily,” said Kevin Drabinski with Caltrans.

Work will also impact people along State Route 135.

The closure will affect both directions of traffic between Bell Street and San Antonio Boulevard.

A shuttle will be available for residents at nearby Los Alamos Rancho Mobile Home Park and the Los Alamos Senior Center.

The $10 million bridge project is expected to last through March of 2023.