Overnight construction impacting 6-mile stretch of road in Santa Maria

An ongoing project to resurface streets in Santa Maria will continue to impact drivers.

“It’s a big pavement striping, ADA improvement along the six miles. Travelers will encounter different closures at different nights depending on the location of the paving," said Kevin Drabinski, Caltrans District 5 public information officer.

Construction will happen from Broadway, also known as State Route 135, to Lakeview Road. Drivers on weekdays can expect lane closures from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. through the end of June.

“There will be nighttime delays Monday through Friday. The project moves along every night at a different place,” said Drabinski.

The $12 million project is expected to finish sometime this summer. Caltrans says delays should not exceed ten minutes.

