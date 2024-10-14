Overnight Hwy 101 travelers to face closures near Refugio Road starting Monday

Starting Monday night, travelers' commutes on Highway 101 near Refugio State Beach may be impacted.

A mile-long stretch of the highway's northbound lane at Refugio Road will be closed overnight from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Caltrans says the closures will happen every weekday at the same time for the next four weeks.

The agency reports that the closures are part of a $56 million project to replace the northbound and southbound bridges in the area.



Plans for the project are set to affect traffic throughout 2025.