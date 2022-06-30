Overnight marine layer helps with Camino Fire containment efforts

Crews are gaining containment of the Camino Fire, which broke out Tuesday near Huasna.

As of Thursday morning, CAL FIRE SLO said containment had reached 65 percent. Around 375 acres have burned, up 50 from Wednesday morning.

Mop up of the fire is continuing. Fire officials say the overnight marine layer helped them gain containment while they continue to establish and improve control lines.

The fire was first reported just before noon Tuesday in the area of Huasna Road and Mary Hall Road.

More than 300 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, including four air tankers from across the state, which CAL FIRE SLO says will fly suppression missions as conditions allow.

Water tenders, engines, hand crews from across the Central Coast, dozers and helicopters are also assisting.

Based on evidence located near the fire’s origin, investigators believe a catalytic converter sparked the fire.

Evacuation warnings were issued shortly after the fire started but have since been lifted; however, Huasna Road at Jatta Road remains closed to everyone except residents.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged or destroyed, according to CAL FIRE.